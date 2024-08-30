MP's electric scooter showroom catches fire; 2,500 rescued, none hurt





Nobody was injured in the blaze which has been brought under control, but around a dozen vehicles kept in the Ola Electric showroom were damaged, he said.





The fire broke out in the showroom of the electric vehicle manufacturer housed in a 6-storey commercial building near Geeta Bhavan, assistant commissioner of police Tushar Singh said.





Around 2,500 people, who were present in the building during the fire, were moved to safer place.





They included six employees of Ola Electric's showroom and nearly 2,000 students of about 10 coaching classes operating from the building, he added.





The building has a car company's showroom along with other commercial establishments, but timely action by fire brigade personnel prevented the flames from spreading to other parts of the structure, Singh added. -- PTI

