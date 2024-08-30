RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MP's electric scooter showroom catches fire; 2,500 rescued, none hurt
August 30, 2024  01:04
File image
A fire broke out in an electric scooter showroom housed in a multi-storeyed commercial building in Indore city on Thursday evening, prompting authorities to move nearly 2,500 people, including students attending coaching classes, to safer place, an official said. 

Nobody was injured in the blaze which has been brought under control, but around a dozen vehicles kept in the Ola Electric showroom were damaged, he said. 

The fire broke out in the showroom of the electric vehicle manufacturer housed in a 6-storey commercial building near Geeta Bhavan, assistant commissioner of police Tushar Singh said. 

Around 2,500 people, who were present in the building during the fire, were moved to safer place. 

They included six employees of Ola Electric's showroom and nearly 2,000 students of about 10 coaching classes operating from the building, he added. 

The building has a car company's showroom along with other commercial establishments, but timely action by fire brigade personnel prevented the flames from spreading to other parts of the structure, Singh added. -- PTI
