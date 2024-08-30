Modi apologises for Shivaji statue toppling

Sign inCreate Account
I think Article 370 is done. So the, the issue today is what kind of relationship can we possibly contemplate with Pakistan?
The Bombay high court has slammed the decision of Maharashtra government to not charge the Board of Control for Cricket in India for police protection given during cricket matches conducted in the state.
Paswan said he was willing to contest the upcoming Bihar assembly polls as an NDA partner "if the BJP so desires", and made light of estranged uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras' recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Banerjee had on Wednesday said an amendment to existing laws will be passed in the state assembly next week to ensure capital punishment to convicted rapists.
The opening day's action in Pakistan's second Test against Bangladesh was washed out on Friday following incessant rain