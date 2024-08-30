RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man held for trying to enter Parliament on fake entry pass
August 30, 2024  00:35
image
A man has been booked for trespassing for allegedly trying to enter the Parliament complex on a fake entry pass, officials said on Thursday. 

According to the police, a labourer of a civil construction site inside the Parliament complex was found carrying a fake entry pass while checking at one of the gates on Wednesday morning. 

The man was later handed over to the Delhi police by Central Industrial Security Force officials. 

He was subsequently taken to the Parliament Street police station, where he revealed that his pass had expired. 

The police said the man was asked from where he got the pass and that further probe is on. 

On August 16, a man scaled the wall of the Parliament Annexe. 

He was caught by the CISF personnel and handed over to police. 

The man was found to he mentally "unsound" as he could not even tell his name properly, officials said. -- PTI
