RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Joint Parl panel on Waqf bill seeks suggestions
August 30, 2024  13:46
image
The Joint Committee of Parliament scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) bill on Friday sought suggestions from stakeholders, experts and other institutions on the proposed law.
 
The bill seeks to reforming the registration process for Waqf properties through a centralised portal.

According to a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the committee led by Bharatiya Janata Party's Jagdambika Pal has asked for "views/suggestions from the public in general and NGOs, experts, stakeholders and institutions in particular" considering the "wider implications" of the bill.

People have been asked to share their suggestions in writing in the next 15 days.

The memoranda and suggestions submitted to the committee would form part of the records of the Committee and would be treated as "confidential", it said. 
     
Those who wish to appear before the committee, besides submitting views in writing, have been asked to specifically indicate so in their correspondence.

The bill is the first major initiative from the BJP-led NDA government aimed at reforming the registration process for Waqf properties through a centralised portal.

It proposes several reforms, including establishing a Central Waqf Council alongside state Waqf Boards with representation to Muslim women and non-Muslim representatives.

A contentious provision of the bill is the proposal to designate the district collector as the primary authority in determining whether a property is classified as Waqf or government land. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Chulbuli, Natkhat Vaibhavi
Chulbuli, Natkhat Vaibhavi

'Even the stars are jealous of the sparkle in her eyes'.

Sukhbir Badal declared 'tankhaiya' by Akal Takht for religious misconduct
Sukhbir Badal declared 'tankhaiya' by Akal Takht for religious misconduct

Till the time Badal does not seek an apology for the mistakes he committed by appearing before the Akal Takht in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib, he is declared a 'tankhaiya', the Jathedar said.

'My Wife Cheated Twice But I Still Love Her'
'My Wife Cheated Twice But I Still Love Her'

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, offers expert advice about how you can take charge of your life.

Manasi Joshi crashes out of Paralympics after shocking loss
Manasi Joshi crashes out of Paralympics after shocking loss

India's Manasi Joshi crashed out of the women's singles SL3 Group A match after Ukraine's Oksana Kozyna scripted a remarkable comeback

'Give me strength, Waheguru': Vinesh's plea
'Give me strength, Waheguru': Vinesh's plea

Olympic medalist Vinesh Phogat paid her respects at the Golden Temple on Friday, seeking divine guidance and strength.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances