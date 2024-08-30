RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Guj floods: Army of 350 safai workers reach Vadodara
August 30, 2024  16:26
As six columns of the Indian Army are conducting rescue operations in the worst-affected areas as the flood-like situation continues, an additional team of 350 sanitation workers from Surat reached Vadodara to clean the affected areas after flood.

The in-charge Executive Engineer, Surat Municipal Corporation, Mahesh Rathod said, "We have been working here for the last 2 days. We have 350 sanitation workers here. We clean the dirt from the affected areas. When we came here, we surveyed to find out where to start the work from..."

When asked about the challenges they faced Rathod said, "As we reached here first we surveyed the roads as from where the work to be started, and as we have prior experience working with Surat Municipal Corporation we worked on the basis."

Notably, six columns of the Indian Army are conducting rescue operations in the worst-affected areas as the flood-like situation continues in parts of the state due to incessant rainfall. The Army has been deployed to support the ongoing relief efforts.

"In response to the severe flooding in multiple districts, the Indian Army has swiftly mobilised its resources to support the ongoing relief efforts. Following a request from the Gujarat State Government, six columns of the Indian Army are undertaking rescue operations to the worst-affected areas to provide immediate Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR)," the Army said in a statement on Thursday.
