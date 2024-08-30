RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Efforts to rebuild Shivaji statue underway: Pawar
August 30, 2024  12:02
image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the site in Malvan where the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed on August 26.

Pawar stated, "Everyone is saddened by what has happened. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our deity, and we are all proud of his legacy. The Chief Minister has held meetings regarding this incident. Efforts are being made to rebuild the memorial. Action will be taken against those responsible. No matter where they flee, they will be found. There is no point in debating whether it was the Navy or the PWD."

He added that the government is committed to ensuring that a grand and divine memorial for the Maharaja is rebuilt.

In a post on X, Ajit Pawar said, "A few days ago, the unfortunate incident involving the statue of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Malvan occurred. Today, I visited the site and reviewed the situation. I also inspected the fort. Shivaji Maharaj is our self-respect, our identity."

He mentioned that in the future, priority will be given to past experience when awarding contracts.

Earlier, Chetan Patil, the structural consultant for the Shivaji Maharaj statue that collapsed in Malvan, Sindhudurg, was arrested in Kolhapur, according to senior Kolhapur Police officials. -- ANI
