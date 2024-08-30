RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Do you know there's extensive flooding in Bihar?
August 30, 2024  15:52
image
Floods have hit thousands of rice-growing farmers and life in general in the affected districts of Bihar. 

Hundreds of students of government run schools are deprived of  education as floodwaters entered their schools.

According to officials of the state education department, more than 250 schools including primary, middle and upper middle have been closed in view of the floods.

"In Patna's diara area (riverine belt) 76 schools were closed, while 80 schools were closed in  flood affected pockets in Begusarai district. Dozens of schools were closed in Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, East Champaran, West Champaran, Banka, Khagaria, Supaul, Katihar and other floods hit districts," officials said.

Taking note of the situation, the state government last week authorised all district magistrates to take a decision on the closure of schools. The education department secretary Baidyanath Yadav said, "DMs are authorised to take a decision to close schools in case of floods under the provisions of the disaster management rule."

District authorities have deployed 1400 boats in affected areas in the state to facilitate teachers reach schools after last week's incident when a young teacher of a government-run school drowned in the Ganga near Patna while trying to board a boat to reach school.

Officials said repeated floods since July disrupted education in more than 2000 government-run schools.

They said that classes are not possible in many flooded schools since last month.

Out of 9.41 million hectares, around 6.88 million hectares in the state --  including 76 per cent of north Bihar and 73 per cent south Bihar -- are vulnerable to flooding.

-- MI Khan in Patna
