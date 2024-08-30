RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Case against contractor for substandard work on Mumbai-Goa highway, 1 arrested
August 30, 2024  09:13
image
Police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday registered a case of `culpable homicide not amounting to murder' against a contractor for alleged substandard work on a stretch of 26.7 kilometres between Indapur and Wadpale on the Mumbai-Goa national highway, and also arrested a project coordinator.
  
The case was registered against Hukamichand Jain, Managing Director of Chetak Enterprises Limited; Awadhesh Kumar Singh, General Manager of the company, and Sujit Kawale, Project Coordinator Engineer, and others, the official said.

Kawale was arrested in the case, said Somnath Gharge, Superintendent of Police, Raigad.

At least 97 persons have been killed and 208 injured in 170 accidents on this stretch of the Mumbai-Goa Highway since 2020, he said. -- PTI 
