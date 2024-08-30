RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bikini-clad 'influencer' stopped from making reel
August 30, 2024  22:32
Photo: Kind courtesy @KhyatiShree_/X
Photo: Kind courtesy @KhyatiShree_/X
An 'influencer' was allegedly stopped by the police while shooting a reel, because she was wearing a bikini, at Padukere beach.

The woman had posted a reel about the incident, which has been picked up by local television channels and news outlets.

According to her, policemen refused to allow her to continue to shoot, as long as she was 'indecently' dressed. The incident occurred on Thursday evening.

However, the Malpe police told PTI that they have 'no record' of such an incident and that no policemen were assigned to stop the photo shoot. 

Khyati Shree explained in her reel that she had come to Malpe Beach to shoot an Instagram reel. Her husband was shooting the video of her in a bikini on the beach when two policemen approached them. They were told that some people present there were objecting to the way she was dressed.

The woman said they had to leave the place soon after as they felt unsafe. She said their altercation had drawn the attention of a lot of people who started gathering at the spot.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Paralympics badminton: Suhas, Nitesh, Thulasimathi in semis
Paralympics badminton: Suhas, Nitesh, Thulasimathi in semis

Suhas Yathiraj and Nitesh Kumar continued their impressive run to secure spots in the men's singles SL4 and SL3 semi-finals respectively, at the Paralympic Games.

Parl panel meet over Waqf bill sees heated arguments, Oppn walkout
Parl panel meet over Waqf bill sees heated arguments, Oppn walkout

A meeting of the joint committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Friday witnessed fireworks with members vociferously opposing certain provisions of the draft legislation, leading to a brief walkout by opposition members.

Paralympics Day 2: Golden girl Avani leads India's medal rush
Paralympics Day 2: Golden girl Avani leads India's medal rush

How India's athletes fared at the Paris Paralympic Games on Friday.

Kangana says pressured to cut scenes as censors yet to clear her film
Kangana says pressured to cut scenes as censors yet to clear her film

In a video message posted on X, Kangana Ranaut claimed that she and the members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) have been receiving threats. She said she is under pressure to not show the assassination of the former...

Forex kitty swells by $ 7 bn to hit record high of $ 681.69 bn
Forex kitty swells by $ 7 bn to hit record high of $ 681.69 bn

India's forex reserves jumped by $7.02 billion to touch a new high of $681.69 billion in the week ended August 23, the RBI said on Friday. The overall reserves had jumped by $4.55 billion to $674.66 billion in the previous reporting...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances