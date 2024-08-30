RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Akali Dal sends notice to stall Kangana's film
August 30, 2024  19:08
image
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in New Delhi has sent a legal notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking to prevent the release of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency, claiming it may 'incite communal tensions' and 'spread misinformation'.

It alleged the trailer of the film depicted 'erroneous historical facts that not only misrepresent the Sikh community but also promote hatred and social discord'.

'Such depictions are not only misleading but also deeply offensive and damaging to the social fabric of Punjab and the entire nation. It is apparent that Ranaut has chosen the subject of the Emergency not to make a genuine political or historical statement against Congress, but rather to target the Sikh community,' the notice sent on August 27 claimed.

It claimed the movie portrays the Sikh community in an 'unjust and negative light'.

The notice sought to 'immediately revoke the certification given to the movie and thereby blocking its release'.

'Further, given the potential of this film to incite communal tensions and spread misinformation, I, on behalf of my client hereby call upon CBFC to exercise its authority to prevent its release. A thick line must be drawn between the right to freedom of speech and the propagation of hateful content that threatens the harmony of our society,' advocate Manjeet Singh Chugh said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Promising runner Parvej fails doping test
Promising runner Parvej fails doping test

Top Indian middle distance runner Parvej Khan fails dope test, provisionally suspended

Pakistan Cricket Board to rename Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium
Pakistan Cricket Board to rename Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium

The cricket stadium in Lahore was named after Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 1974.

Hidden camera in washroom: Girls accuse Andhra college of cover-up
Hidden camera in washroom: Girls accuse Andhra college of cover-up

Hundreds of students have been staging protests at S R Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district since Thursday night over the alleged incident. Demanding justice at any cost, the students vowed not to attend classes until...

Paralympics: Shooter Narwal wins silver in 10m air pistol
Paralympics: Shooter Narwal wins silver in 10m air pistol

Manish Narwal claimed the silver in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1) event at the Paris Paralympics on Friday.

Key infra sectors' growth slows to 6.1% in July
Key infra sectors' growth slows to 6.1% in July

The growth in production of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 6.1 per cent in July this year due to a decline in the output of crude oil and natural gas, according to official data released on Friday. The growth rate,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances