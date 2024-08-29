RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
The top gainers on the markets today
August 29, 2024  16:52
image
Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Motors jumped over 4 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies, ITC, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Maruti and State Bank of India. Reliance Industries climbed nearly 2 per cent after Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of the firm, said the board of the company will meet on September 5 to consider issuing bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sinquefield Cup: Firouzja dominates; Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh fall short
Sinquefield Cup: Firouzja dominates; Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh fall short

Winning three and drawing the remaining six games, Firouzja remained undefeated throughout the event.

'The Audience Can't Be Tricked'
'The Audience Can't Be Tricked'

'In the audience's mind there is no urgency to go see a film in the theatre.' 'If you pay for social media buzz it does not convert into bums on seats.'

'India Is Critical To US National Security'
'India Is Critical To US National Security'

'Now it's for India to also make certain decisions. The sky's the limit. You've got to be strategic.'

'Lifelong Learning Is Key In Today's Fast-Changing Business Landscape'
'Lifelong Learning Is Key In Today's Fast-Changing Business Landscape'

'Citing an example of the pressure students face, she mentioned that one student shared how friends in college would say, "Don't come back without that multi-crore job," as they said their goodbyes.' 'But you have to understand that this...

Shaheen Afridi dropped for Pakistan's must-win Test
Shaheen Afridi dropped for Pakistan's must-win Test

Head coach Jason Gillispie said Shaheen Afridi understands the "situation" and the break will give him quality time with his family.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances