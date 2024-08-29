RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


School bus overturns while crossing drain in Rajasthan village, none hurt
August 29, 2024  01:02
File image
A school bus overturned while crossing a flooded drain in a village in Jaipur on Wednesday morning, prompting the locals and police to launch a rescue operation, officials said. 

The police and local villagers rescued all the nine students travelling in the bus and sent them home safely, they added. Rohit Sankhla, deputy superintendent of police, Kotputli-Behror, said the accident took place when the bus of Narayani International School located in Taskola was ferrying nine children to the school. 

When the bus was crossing a drain near Chandoli village of the Kotputli area, it suddenly went out of control and overturned, he said. 

None of the children suffered any injuries and were sent home safely, the DSP said. 

The bus was later pulled out of the water with the help of an earthmoving vehicle, he added. 

The DSP said no case has been registered by anyone in this regard so far. -- PTI
