SC lawyer AG Noorani passes away





AG Noorani was a scholar, lawyer and political commentator. He has practised as an advocate in the Supreme Court of India and in the Bombay High Court.

Omar Abdullah posts: "Sorry to hear about the demise of A G Noorani Sb earlier today. Noorani Sb was a man of letters, an accomplished lawyer, a scholar & a political commentator. He wrote extensively on matters of law and on subjects like Kashmir, RSS and the constitution. May Allah grant him highest place in Jannat."