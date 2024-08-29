RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC lawyer AG Noorani passes away
August 29, 2024  16:40
Omar Abdullah posts: "Sorry to hear about the demise of A G Noorani Sb earlier today. Noorani Sb was a man of letters, an accomplished lawyer, a scholar & a political commentator. He wrote extensively on matters of law and on subjects like Kashmir, RSS and the constitution. May Allah grant him highest place in Jannat."

AG Noorani was a scholar, lawyer and political commentator. He has practised as an advocate in the Supreme Court of India and in the Bombay High Court.
