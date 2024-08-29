SC lawyer AG Noorani passes away

SC lawyer AG Noorani passes awayAugust 29, 2024 16:40
Omar Abdullah posts: "Sorry to hear about the demise of A G Noorani Sb earlier today. Noorani Sb was a man of letters, an accomplished lawyer, a scholar & a political commentator. He wrote extensively on matters of law and on subjects like Kashmir, RSS and the constitution. May Allah grant him highest place in Jannat."
AG Noorani was a scholar, lawyer and political commentator. He has practised as an advocate in the Supreme Court of India and in the Bombay High Court.
TOP STORIES
'Lifelong Learning Is Key In Today's Fast-Changing Business Landscape'
'Citing an example of the pressure students face, she mentioned that one student shared how friends in college would say, "Don't come back without that multi-crore job," as they said their goodbyes.' 'But you have to understand that this...