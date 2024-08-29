RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Saurashtra, Kutch to get extremely heavy rainfall
August 29, 2024  19:13
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Ramashray Yadav on Thursday forecasted that Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall.

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Swarka and Kutch districts.

"The deep depression lies 60km northwest of Bhuj, 80km northeast of Naliya. It is moving at the speed of 3km/hr. Given this system, Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall. The districts covered under this are Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagarh, Dwarka, and Kutch. Tomorrow, heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Swarka and Kutch districts," said IMD Scientist Ramashray Yadav.

"On Day 4, there is no rainfall warning for Saurashtra and Kutch regions...Sea conditions are expected to be rough to very rough in the next two days. In the last 24 hours, 30 cm of rain was recorded in Kutch and 29 cm in Dwarka. From June 1 this year, the whole of Gujarat has received 852 mm rain against the normal 577mm rain..." IMD Scientist Ramashray Yadav.

Amid floods in Gujarat following incessant rainfall, the road connecting Padana Patiya to Changa Patiya in Jamnagar has been closed for the movement of traffic.

A portion of a small bridge over Sir PN Road has also been washed away due to flooding affecting the movement of commuters.  -- ANI

IMAGE: A portion of a small bridge over Sir PN Road washed away following incessant rainfall, in Jamnagar on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo
