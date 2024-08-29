RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Reliance to consider 1:1 bonus issue on Sep 5
August 29, 2024  14:04
The board of Reliance Industries Ltd will consider issuing 1:1 bonus shares on September 5, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. Reliance, the nation's most valuable company, had last issued bonus shares in September 2017. 

 "A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 5, 2024 to consider and recommend to the shareholders for their approval, issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 to the equity shareholders of the company by capitalization of reserves," the firm said in the stock exchange filing. Prior to the 1:1 bonus issue in 2017, Reliance had in 2009 issued 1:1 bonus share. PTI
