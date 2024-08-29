RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rebel JJP MLA booked in rape case; cries plot
August 29, 2024  23:53
Ram Niwas Surjakhera/Courtesy Facebook
A woman has levelled the charge of rape against Ram Niwas Surjakhera, a rebel Jannayak Janta Party MLA in Haryana who recently resigned from the assembly, with the police in Jind lodging a case against the lawmaker. 

Surjakhera has dismissed the allegation as part of "conspiracies" against him ahead of the October 1 Haryana assembly polls. 

The police on Thursday said they have registered a case of rape under the relevant legal provisions and launched a probe. 

The allegations levelled by the 28-year-old woman pertain to an incident in 2021, they said. 

The woman has accused the legislator of exploiting and raping her following a false assurance of securing a government job for her. 

Acting on her complaint, police lodged the case on Wednesday. 

Jind superintendent of police Sumit Kumar said over the phone that a case of rape has been lodged on the basis of the woman's complaint and a probe launched. 

In a post in Hindi on X, Surjakhera said he has come to know from sources about the registration of a "false FIR of rape" against him at the behest of "some anti-social elements". 

"I had never thought that politics will stoop so low. To weaken me under conspiracies just before the Assembly election is unfortunate.... I am ready to face each 'Agnipariksha'.... My appeal is that an impartial probe should be conducted and I am ready to cooperate," he said. -- PTI
