Rebel JJP MLA booked in rape case; cries plot





Surjakhera has dismissed the allegation as part of "conspiracies" against him ahead of the October 1 Haryana assembly polls.





The police on Thursday said they have registered a case of rape under the relevant legal provisions and launched a probe.





The allegations levelled by the 28-year-old woman pertain to an incident in 2021, they said.





The woman has accused the legislator of exploiting and raping her following a false assurance of securing a government job for her.





Acting on her complaint, police lodged the case on Wednesday.





Jind superintendent of police Sumit Kumar said over the phone that a case of rape has been lodged on the basis of the woman's complaint and a probe launched.





In a post in Hindi on X, Surjakhera said he has come to know from sources about the registration of a "false FIR of rape" against him at the behest of "some anti-social elements".





"I had never thought that politics will stoop so low. To weaken me under conspiracies just before the Assembly election is unfortunate.... I am ready to face each 'Agnipariksha'.... My appeal is that an impartial probe should be conducted and I am ready to cooperate," he said. -- PTI

A woman has levelled the charge of rape against Ram Niwas Surjakhera, a rebel Jannayak Janta Party MLA in Haryana who recently resigned from the assembly, with the police in Jind lodging a case against the lawmaker.