Ramdas Soren likely to replace Champai in Jharkhand cabinet
August 29, 2024  19:00
Champai Soren
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislator from Ghatshila, Ramdas Soren, is likely to replace Champai Soren in the Jharkhand cabinet, an official said on Thursday.

The development follows resignation of the former chief minister from the JMM, as a minister and an MLA on Wednesday. He is scheduled to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday.

"Ghatshila MLA Ramdas Soren will replace Champai Soren. The oath ceremony is likely in the Raj Bhavan tomorrow," the official who did not wish to be quoted said.

Champai Soren who had taken oath as a minister in the Hemant Soren cabinet last month quit the JMM on Wednesday, claiming that its 'present style of functioning and policies' compelled him to leave the party he served for many years.

He also resigned as an MLA of the state assembly and a minister in the Jharkhand Cabinet.

Champai Soren became the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, shortly after Hemant Soren resigned as the CM shortly before being arrested by the ED in a money laundering case.

Champai quit the post and Hemant took oath as the CM again in July, after he was released on bail.   -- PTI
