RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rakesh Gangwal's family trust sells 5.24% stake in IndiGo worth Rs 9,549 cr
August 29, 2024  23:02
File image
File image
InterGlobe Aviation promoter Rakesh Gangwal's family trust on Thursday sold a 5.24 percent stake in the airline for Rs 9,549 crore through open market transactions. 

The share sale is part of Gangwal's decision in February 2022 to trim his shareholding after a bitter feud with co-founder Rahul Bhatia over alleged corporate governance issues. 

Over 2.02 crore shares of InterGlobe Aviation were sold by the Chinkerpoo Family Trust in three tranches in a price range of Rs 4,714.95-4,715.89 per scrip, according to bulk deal data on BSE. 

This took the combined transaction value to Rs 9,548.95 crore. 

The scrip closed with a discount of 2.06 per cent against the benchmark Sensex ending in the green territory. 

InterGlobe Aviation is the parent of no-frills carrier IndiGo, which has a domestic market share of more than 60 percent. 

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte picked up 28.54 lakh shares or a 0.74 percent stake in InterGlobe Aviation, as per the data on the BSE. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test: Root hits 33rd test ton, England reach 358-7 on Day 1
2nd Test: Root hits 33rd test ton, England reach 358-7 on Day 1

IMAGES from the second Test between England and Sri Lanka on Day 1 at the Lord's on Thursday

India, China discuss LAC at 31st WMCC meet, seek to ease differences
India, China discuss LAC at 31st WMCC meet, seek to ease differences

During the meeting, it was reiterated that "restoration of peace and tranquillity, and respect for the LAC are the essential basis for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations", it said.

Ambani unveils growth roadmap for Reliance
Ambani unveils growth roadmap for Reliance

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Thursday unveiled the next phase of growth at Reliance Industries Ltd, with retail and telecom worth over $100 billion each, doubling revenues and pre-tax profit in 3-4 years, new energy business becoming...

No HC relief for Tharoor in 'scorpion' remark against Modi
No HC relief for Tharoor in 'scorpion' remark against Modi

The high court said the defence, if any, needs to be considered by the trial court on the basis of evidence.

Manipur's Kuki-Zo groups demand separate UT with legislature
Manipur's Kuki-Zo groups demand separate UT with legislature

Representatives from Kuki-Zo communities said their demands have crossed the point where they wanted President's rule to be imposed in the state, and now they see a Union Territory with legislature on the lines of Puducherry carved out...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances