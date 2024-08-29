RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nagarjuna onboard's Rajini's 'Coolie'
August 29, 2024  22:13
image
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Thursday announced that Telugu superstar Nagarjuna has boarded his upcoming movie Coolie, headlined by Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth. 

The movie, backed by Chennai-based production house Sun Pictures, is the 171st film of Rajinikanth's career. 

Kanagaraj, known for Master, Kaithi, Leo and Vikram, shared the update on the occasion of the actor's 65th birthday who will play the role of Simon in Coolie

"Kicked to have King @iamnagarjuna sir joining the cast of #Coolie as #Simon. 

"Welcome on board and wishing you a very happy birthday sir @rajinikanth sir @anirudhofficial @anbariv @girishganges @philoedit @Dir_Chandhru @sunpictures @PraveenRaja_Off," the director wrote on X. 

Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the upcoming film, which will have stunts by action choreographer duo Anbumani and Arivumani, popularly known as 'Anbariv'. 

Nagarjuna was last seen in Naa Saami Ranga, which released in January.
