Modi to visit Maharashtra tomorrow to inaugurate development projects





The PM will address a Special Session of Global Fintech Fest 2024.





GEF is being jointly organised by the Payments Council of India, the National Payments Corporation of India and the Fintech Convergence Council.





Around 800 speakers, including policymakers, regulators, senior bankers, industry captains, and academicians, from India and various other countries will address more than 350 sessions at the conference.





It will also showcase the latest innovations in the fintech landscape.





Over 20 thought leadership reports and white papers will be launched at GFF 2024, offering insights, and in-depth industry information, as per press release from the Prime Minister's Office.





Thereafter, at around 1:30 pm, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects at CIDCO ground, Palghar. -- ANI

