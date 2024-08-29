RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi to visit Maharashtra tomorrow to inaugurate development projects
August 29, 2024  23:25
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra's Palghar and Mumbai tomorrow to inaugurate development projects in Palghar. At around 11 am, the prime minister will address Global Fintech Fest 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. 

The PM will address a Special Session of Global Fintech Fest 2024. 

GEF is being jointly organised by the Payments Council of India, the National Payments Corporation of India and the Fintech Convergence Council. 

Around 800 speakers, including policymakers, regulators, senior bankers, industry captains, and academicians, from India and various other countries will address more than 350 sessions at the conference. 

It will also showcase the latest innovations in the fintech landscape. 

Over 20 thought leadership reports and white papers will be launched at GFF 2024, offering insights, and in-depth industry information, as per press release from the Prime Minister's Office. 

Thereafter, at around 1:30 pm, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects at CIDCO ground, Palghar. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test: Root hits 33rd test ton, England reach 358-7 on Day 1
2nd Test: Root hits 33rd test ton, England reach 358-7 on Day 1

IMAGES from the second Test between England and Sri Lanka on Day 1 at the Lord's on Thursday

India, China discuss LAC at 31st WMCC meet, seek to ease differences
India, China discuss LAC at 31st WMCC meet, seek to ease differences

During the meeting, it was reiterated that "restoration of peace and tranquillity, and respect for the LAC are the essential basis for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations", it said.

Ambani unveils growth roadmap for Reliance
Ambani unveils growth roadmap for Reliance

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Thursday unveiled the next phase of growth at Reliance Industries Ltd, with retail and telecom worth over $100 billion each, doubling revenues and pre-tax profit in 3-4 years, new energy business becoming...

No HC relief for Tharoor in 'scorpion' remark against Modi
No HC relief for Tharoor in 'scorpion' remark against Modi

The high court said the defence, if any, needs to be considered by the trial court on the basis of evidence.

Manipur's Kuki-Zo groups demand separate UT with legislature
Manipur's Kuki-Zo groups demand separate UT with legislature

Representatives from Kuki-Zo communities said their demands have crossed the point where they wanted President's rule to be imposed in the state, and now they see a Union Territory with legislature on the lines of Puducherry carved out...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances