Modi meets IFS trainees, says India engages with world on equal footing

Modi suggested to the officer trainees to expand their engagement with the Indian diaspora when posted abroad, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.





The officer trainees of the 2023 batch of the IFS called on the prime minister at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.





There are 36 IFS officer trainees in the 2023 batch from 15 different states and Union Territories, it said.





Modi suggested that they should always carry with them the culture of the country with pride and dignity and try to showcase it wherever they are posted, it said.





He talked about overcoming colonial mindset in all spheres of life, including personal conduct, and instead carrying themselves as proud representatives of the country. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met officer trainees of the 2023 batch of the Indian Foreign Service and asserted that India engages with the world on an "equal footing, with mutual respect and dignity".