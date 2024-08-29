RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi meets IFS trainees, says India engages with world on equal footing
August 29, 2024  22:59
PM Narendra Modi with the officer trainees of the 2023 batch of IFS, in New Delhi/ANI Photo
PM Narendra Modi with the officer trainees of the 2023 batch of IFS, in New Delhi/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met officer trainees of the 2023 batch of the Indian Foreign Service and asserted that India engages with the world on an "equal footing, with mutual respect and dignity". 

During the meeting, the trainees praised the success of the foreign policy under Modi's leadership and sought guidance from him on their upcoming new assignments. 

Modi suggested to the officer trainees to expand their engagement with the Indian diaspora when posted abroad, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said. 

The officer trainees of the 2023 batch of the IFS called on the prime minister at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. 

There are 36 IFS officer trainees in the 2023 batch from 15 different states and Union Territories, it said. 

The officer trainees praised the success of the foreign policy under Modi's leadership and sought suggestions and guidance from him on their upcoming new assignments, the statement said. 

Modi suggested that they should always carry with them the culture of the country with pride and dignity and try to showcase it wherever they are posted, it said. 

He talked about overcoming colonial mindset in all spheres of life, including personal conduct, and instead carrying themselves as proud representatives of the country. -- PTI
