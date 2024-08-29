RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Markets decline in early deals
August 29, 2024  10:05
Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Thursday amid weak trends from global markets but soon turned positive and were trading marginally higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 102.78 points to 81,682.78 in early trade. 

The NSE Nifty dipped 34.85 points to 25,017.50. However, recovering the early lost ground, the BSE benchmark gauge later traded 64.07 points up at 81,846.33 while the Nifty quoted 17.40 points higher at 25,070.15. 

 Among the 30 Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, Maruti, Bharti Airtel and Power Grid were the biggest laggards. Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were among the gainers.
