RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Majhi reacts to Mamata's 'Odisha afire' threat
August 29, 2024  10:51
image
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi slammed his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for allegedly making "negative" and "hateful" comments on the coastal state. Referring to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in a Kolkata hospital, Majhi also alleged that Banerjee was making "vindictive" comments "without giving justice to the victim of the heinous crime". 

"If Bengal is set on fire, Assam, northeast, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi will also be affected," Banerjee had said, addressing a TMC students' wing rally in Kolkata on Wednesday. 

"Odisha is a peaceful state and its people are responsible...who has given you the authority to make negative, divisive and insensitive remarks on Odisha? The people of Odisha will not accept such a hateful, negative remark and insensitive attitude towards our state," Majhi said on X on Wednesday night. He urged Banerjee to refrain from making such comments. 

"Without giving justice to the victim of the heinous crime, the vindictive comments you are making are dangerous for the country. I urge you to refrain from making this kind of statement and remain calm," Majhi said on the microblogging site. 

 On August 9, the police recovered the body of the woman's postgraduate trainee doctor from the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The incident triggered a country-wide protest, demanding justice for the deceased medic. 

"Mamata Banerjee, being a woman, has failed to protect women in her state. Instead of giving priority to the safety of women, today she is trying to divide the country. This effort will never be fulfilled, the people will give a befitting reply," Majhi added. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Waqf Property Income Falls 99%
Waqf Property Income Falls 99%

In FY24, the net income generated from Waqf properties fell to about Rs 1.26 crore from Rs 150 crore in FY20.

Towering fast bowler Shannon Gabriel retires
Towering fast bowler Shannon Gabriel retires

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has quit international cricket with immediate effect, the 36-year-old said on social media.

Telegram founder Durov barred from leaving France
Telegram founder Durov barred from leaving France

Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, is under formal investigation related to illicit activities on the messaging app.

SEE: Sumit, Bhagyashri lead India's largest Paralympic team
SEE: Sumit, Bhagyashri lead India's largest Paralympic team

Indian contingent led out by Sumit, Bhagyashri at Paralympic opening ceremony

US Open PICS: Djokovic, Zverev advance to 3rd Round
US Open PICS: Djokovic, Zverev advance to 3rd Round

Images from the US Open men's singles second round matches, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances