India shares with Israel its concern over 'escalating situation' in West Asia





During the 17th India-Israel Foreign Office Consultations hosted in New Delhi, the two sides also shared views on the prevailing situation in the Indo-Pacific, the ministry of external affairs said in the statement.





The Indian side was led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and the Israeli side by the director general of the Israeli ministry of foreign affairs, Yaakov Blitshtein.





"Reiterating India's strong and unequivocal condemnation of the October 7 terror attacks on Israel, the foreign secretary called for the unconditional and immediate release of all hostages, ceasefire, the need for continued humanitarian assistance, and adherence to international humanitarian law," it said.





"At the same time, he also shared India's concern at the escalating situation in West Asia and emphasised restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy," the MEA said. -- PTI

India and Israel on Wednesday held a key meeting during which the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral endeavours even as New Delhi shared its concern over the "escalating situation" in West Asia and emphasised "restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy", an official statement said.