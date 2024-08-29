RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India shares with Israel its concern over 'escalating situation' in West Asia
August 29, 2024  00:50
image
India and Israel on Wednesday held a key meeting during which the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral endeavours even as New Delhi shared its concern over the "escalating situation" in West Asia and emphasised "restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy", an official statement said. 

During the 17th India-Israel Foreign Office Consultations hosted in New Delhi, the two sides also shared views on the prevailing situation in the Indo-Pacific, the ministry of external affairs said in the statement. 

The Indian side was led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and the Israeli side by the director general of the Israeli ministry of foreign affairs, Yaakov Blitshtein. 

"Reiterating India's strong and unequivocal condemnation of the October 7 terror attacks on Israel, the foreign secretary called for the unconditional and immediate release of all hostages, ceasefire, the need for continued humanitarian assistance, and adherence to international humanitarian law," it said. 

"At the same time, he also shared India's concern at the escalating situation in West Asia and emphasised restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy," the MEA said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Day after tiff, MoS Suresh Gopi lodges complaint against Kerala scribes
Day after tiff, MoS Suresh Gopi lodges complaint against Kerala scribes

The complaint states that journalists blocked his way at the guest house, the source said without elaborating.

Union Council discusses issues faced by women
Union Council discusses issues faced by women

During a five-hour meeting with his entire Council of Ministers, Modi specifically asked for faster and better communication of the government's decisions.

Champai Soren quits JMM, set to join BJP on Aug 30
Champai Soren quits JMM, set to join BJP on Aug 30

Soren, who is scheduled to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on August 30, also resigned as an MLA of the state assembly and a minister in the Jharkhand Cabinet.

Delayed order in Delhi dhaba costs man his life; father-son duo held
Delayed order in Delhi dhaba costs man his life; father-son duo held

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, Harneet Singh Sachdeva, had visited a dhaba early in the morning and placed an order, said deputy commissioner of police (West) Vichitra Veer.

Nomination of separatist Barkati, 34 others, rejected in J-K
Nomination of separatist Barkati, 34 others, rejected in J-K

The nomination papers of 35 candidates including that of jailed separatist Sarjan Barkati were on Wednesday rejected during scrutiny for the first phase of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving 244 contestants in the fray.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances