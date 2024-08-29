RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


I totally support doctors' protest: Mamata
August 29, 2024  13:14
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweets, "I detect a malicious disinformation campaign in some print, electronic and digital media which has been unleashed with reference to a speech that I made in our students' programme yesterday. Let me most emphatically clarify that I have not uttered a single word against the (medical etc.) students or their movements. 

"I totally support their movement. Their movement is genuine. I never threatened them, as some people are accusing me of doing. This allegation is completely false. I have spoken against BJP. I have spoken against them because, with the support of the Government of India, they are threatening the democracy in our State and trying to create anarchy...I also clarify that the phrase ("phonsh kara") that I had used in my speech yesterday is a quote from Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa Deva...My speech on that point was a direct allusion to the great Ramakrishnite saying."
