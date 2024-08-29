Gujarat floods: 6 Army columns deployed





"In response to the severe flooding in multiple districts, the Indian Army has swiftly mobilised its resources to support the ongoing relief efforts. Following a request from the Gujarat State Government, six columns of the Indian Army are undertaking rescue operations to the worst-affected areas to provide immediate Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR)," the Army said in a statement on Thursday. The Gujarat government had requested six columns of Army assistance for urgent relief operations across several districts affected by severe flooding on Tuesday, according to a press release. Earlier, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 95 people. Inspector Manjit of the NDRF said that Dwarka has experienced heavy rainfall over the past two days.





"In the last two days, there has been heavy rainfall in Dwarka...water has entered people's homes...our team has rescued 95 people so far," Manjit said on Wednesday.





Earlier, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that more than 5,000 people have been rehabilitated and over 12,000 people rescued as of Wednesday from the floods following the heavy rains that lashed the city of Vadodara.

