RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Gujarat dam overflows
August 29, 2024  11:06
image
Gujarat: Jamnagar's Ranjit Sagar Dam overflows as the water level reaches 29 feet after continuous heavy rainfall in the district.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Waqf Property Income Falls 99%
Waqf Property Income Falls 99%

In FY24, the net income generated from Waqf properties fell to about Rs 1.26 crore from Rs 150 crore in FY20.

Towering fast bowler Shannon Gabriel retires
Towering fast bowler Shannon Gabriel retires

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has quit international cricket with immediate effect, the 36-year-old said on social media.

Telegram founder Durov barred from leaving France
Telegram founder Durov barred from leaving France

Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, is under formal investigation related to illicit activities on the messaging app.

SEE: Sumit, Bhagyashri lead India's largest Paralympic team
SEE: Sumit, Bhagyashri lead India's largest Paralympic team

Indian contingent led out by Sumit, Bhagyashri at Paralympic opening ceremony

US Open PICS: Djokovic, Zverev advance to 3rd Round
US Open PICS: Djokovic, Zverev advance to 3rd Round

Images from the US Open men's singles second round matches, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances