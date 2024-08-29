RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Foods devastate Guj: Part of bridge washed away
August 29, 2024  15:44
Amid floods in Gujarat following incessant rainfall, the road connecting Padana Patiya to Changa Patiya in Jamnagar has been closed for the movement of traffic.

A portion of a small bridge over Sir PN Road has also been washed away due to flooding affecting the movement of commuters.

Meanwhile, following a request from the Gujarat government, six columns of the Indian Army are conducting rescue operations in the worst-affected areas as the flood-like situation continues in parts of the state due to incessant rainfall.

The Army has been deployed to support the ongoing relief efforts.

"In response to the severe flooding in multiple districts, the Indian Army has swiftly mobilised its resources to support the ongoing relief efforts. Following a request from the Gujarat State Government, six columns of the Indian Army are undertaking rescue operations to the worst-affected areas to provide immediate Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR)," the Army said in a statement on Thursday.

The Gujarat government had requested six columns of Army assistance for urgent relief operations across several districts affected by severe flooding on Tuesday, according to a press release.

Earlier, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 95 people.
