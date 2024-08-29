RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


First double-decker flyover with metro opens in Mum
August 29, 2024  00:33
File image/Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
The first double-decker flyover in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region which connects a viaduct for metro line 9 was inaugurated on Wednesday by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. 

The one-km-long flyover integrates a metro viaduct and a road flyover for Metro Line-9 in Mira Bhayandar in Thane district. 

This flyover is set to significantly enhance traffic flow and alleviate congestion at key junctions on Mira Road, officials said. Metro Line 9 is an extension of the Red Line from Andheri to the Mumbai International Airport and Dahisar to Mira Road. 

"The double-decker flyover in the Mumbai metropolitan region marks a significant achievement for Mumbai and Maharashtra. This project addresses traffic issues, saves time and fuel, and is a testament to modern technology and efficient planning. It will accelerate the development of MMR and improve overall traffic flow and commuter comfort," Shinde said. 

The flyover was built using advanced technology with separate levels for metro and road transport, aimed at saving 8 to 10 minutes of travel time for commuters and reducing fuel consumption, according to officials. 

It features modern amenities, including furniture, signage, and lighting, in line with the ministry of road transport and highway's regulations. -- PTI
