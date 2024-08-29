RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Encounter breaks out in JK's Rajouri following search operation
August 29, 2024  08:51
image
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after troops launched a cordon and search operation in response to suspected militant movement, officials said.
   
"A search operation was launched by security forces in the general area of village Kheri Mohra Lathi and Danthal in Rajouri district at 2130 hours on Wednesday night (following suspected terrorist movement)," a police spokesperson said.
 
During the search operation, at around 2345 hours, a contact was established with terrorists, leading to an exchange of fire between the militants and security forces near Kheri Mohra area, the spokesperson added.
 
Security forces also fired few shots of tracer rounds to illuminate the area, the officials said.
 
Two to three terrorists are holed up in the cordon area, they said, adding that additional forces have been rushed to the area to strengthened the cordon and the operation.
 
On Monday night, a group of Village Defence Guards (VDGs) noticed two unidentified persons near a house in Meira-Nagrota village at Rajouri district, and fired into the air. Following this, a search operation was initiated by security forces in the area. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ALARMING! Student suicide rate rising in India, surpasses population growth rate
ALARMING! Student suicide rate rising in India, surpasses population growth rate

According to the report, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh are identified as the states with the highest number of student suicides, together accounting for one-third of the national total.

Nushrratt Gets Wet In The Rain!
Nushrratt Gets Wet In The Rain!

Where is Bollywood travelling? Let's find out.

'Workforce Aspirations Are Changing'
'Workforce Aspirations Are Changing'

'It is not that employee work is not happening if you don't see it.'

It's Bollywood Quiz Time, Folks!
It's Bollywood Quiz Time, Folks!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

The Machine That Saved Tanishq
The Machine That Saved Tanishq

Stories are legion about the Karatmeter's use at that time. Hundreds of people standing in queue for testing, customers breaking down after discovering the actual purity of their jewellery and then becoming irate about the jeweller who...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances