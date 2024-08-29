Doc murder: Theatre group returns Bengal govt's grant





Saradindu Chakraborty, the head of theatre group Samabeta Prayas, said the grant was originally awarded to support a two-day theatre festival in the district.





However, in light of the brutal incident and the perceived failure of state machinery to address the crime effectively, the group has chosen to reject the financial support, he added. Chakraborty emphasised, "The state's role in protecting the culprits and evading responsibility is inexcusable. We refuse to accept any financial grant from this government and are returning the money immediately."





The group plans to proceed with the natya mela, scheduled for August 31 and September 1 at Englishbazar, Malda, using their own resources.





The state-run Paschim Bango Natya Academy gives Rs 50,000 grants to theatre groups across the state to support and promote the group theatre movement. -- PTI

