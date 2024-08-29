Doc killing: 2 hospital guards undergo polygraph test





The guards were produced before a Kolkata court on Thursday for getting their consent for the tests and after getting the court's nod, the tests were concluded by the evening, they said.





The total number of individuals put through polygraph tests in the case is now 10, including arrested accused Sanjay Roy, former principal of the medical college Sandip Ghosh, assistant sub-inspector of the Kolkata police Anup Dutta, four doctors who were on duty with the victim on the fateful night, and a civic volunteer of the Kolkata police, to get further leads about the crime.





The information revealed during the polygraph tests might not be used as evidence during the trial but the Central Bureau of Investigation might gather corroborative evidence that could be used in court, the officials said.





A polygraph test can help assess inaccuracies in the statements of suspects and witnesses.





By monitoring their psychological responses, heart rate, breathing pattern, sweating and blood pressure, investigators can determine if there are discrepancies in their responses. -- PTI

