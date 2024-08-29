RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
DGCA places SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance; to increase checks
August 29, 2024  19:39
File image
File image
Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday decided to place crisis-hit SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance that will entail increased spot checks and night surveillance to ensure the safety of the airline's operations. 

Based on reports of cancellation of flights and financial stress being experienced by SpiceJet, DGCA said it conducted a special audit of the airline's engineering facilities on August 7 and 8 and certain deficiencies were found during the audit. 

"In light of the past record and the special audit carried out in August 2024, SpiceJet has once again been placed under enhanced surveillance with immediate effect. 

"This would entail an increase in the number of spot checks/ night surveillance with a view to ensure the safety of operations," the DGCA said in a release. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sebi proposes mandatory UPI block secondary market for larger brokers
Sebi proposes mandatory UPI block secondary market for larger brokers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to mandate the UPI block mechanism, also known as the ASBA-like facility, in the secondary market for Qualified Stock Brokers (QSBs). QSBs are brokers with larger client sizes and...

HC relief for CPM MLA Mukesh in rape case; party defends actor
HC relief for CPM MLA Mukesh in rape case; party defends actor

As pressure mounted, the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front seemed to be supporting Mukesh, taking a cautious wait-and-watch stance.

Paralympics: Armless archer Sheetal dominates ranking round
Paralympics: Armless archer Sheetal dominates ranking round

Sheetal Devi finished second in the women's individual compound open ranking round with a stunning performance to directly make a round of 16 entry

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Review: Gripping!!
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Review: Gripping!!

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack begins by asking why the hijack lasted seven days and ends in wondering if the good guys fought the bad ones hard enough, observes Sukanya Verma.

Recipe: Manisha's Valacha Birda
Recipe: Manisha's Valacha Birda

This classic Maharashtrian dish is made without onions.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances