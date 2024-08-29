RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi doctors to hold silent protest at Rajiv Chowk for safety of fraternity
August 29, 2024  20:53
File image
All Delhi-based Doctors' Associations have called for a silent protest on Friday at Rajiv Chowk as part of their ongoing effort to demand justice and heightened safety measures for healthcare professionals following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The march will see participation from members of all Delhi RDA, including those from AIIMS, RML, Safdarjung, Maulana Azad Medical College, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Northern Railway Central Hospital and other affiliated institutions.

The official statement released by the members read All Delhi RDAs have decided to suspend the strike and will instead continue with a silent protest on a common day each week until justice is served to the victim.

The demonstration is part of their ongoing effort to demand justice and heightened safety measures for healthcare professionals.

Along with the RDA association, the doctor association body FAIMA also announced a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday evening.

Earlier this month, resident doctors went on an indefinite strike on August 12 nationwide after the body of a trainee doctor was found on the premises of a state-run hospital in Kolkata on the morning of August 9. -- PTI
