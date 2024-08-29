RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Decomposed body of B'desh neta found in Meghalaya
August 29, 2024  09:25
image
The Meghalaya Police recovered the decomposed body of Awami League leader Ishaque Ali Khan Panna from a betelnut plantation in Jaintia Hills district bordering Bangladesh, officials said. 

 The body was discovered on August 26 evening, around 1.5 km from the India-Bangladesh border, they said. SP Giri Prasad said Panna was identified through his passport. Panna, a former general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League and a prominent member of the Awami League from Pirojpur district in the neighbouring country, had been on the run following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, sources said. The body has been sent to Khliehriat Civil Hospital for further identification, the SP said on Wednesday. 

 Initial reports suggested that Panna might have suffered a cardiac arrest while trying to cross the border. However, there are conflicting accounts that say he might have been involved in a shooting incident with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ALARMING! Student suicide rate rising in India, surpasses population growth rate
ALARMING! Student suicide rate rising in India, surpasses population growth rate

According to the report, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh are identified as the states with the highest number of student suicides, together accounting for one-third of the national total.

Nushrratt Gets Wet In The Rain!
Nushrratt Gets Wet In The Rain!

Where is Bollywood travelling? Let's find out.

'Workforce Aspirations Are Changing'
'Workforce Aspirations Are Changing'

'It is not that employee work is not happening if you don't see it.'

It's Bollywood Quiz Time, Folks!
It's Bollywood Quiz Time, Folks!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

The Machine That Saved Tanishq
The Machine That Saved Tanishq

Stories are legion about the Karatmeter's use at that time. Hundreds of people standing in queue for testing, customers breaking down after discovering the actual purity of their jewellery and then becoming irate about the jeweller who...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances