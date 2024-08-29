RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Days after scolding, Kangana meets Nadda... again
August 29, 2024  15:06
File pic
File pic
Days after she was reprimanded for her controversial remarks on the farmers' protest, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut met party president JP Nadda at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday. 

 This is the second time that Ranaut has met the BJP president since she stirred a controversy earlier this week with her disparaging remarks on the farmers agitation against the now repealed three farm laws. 

 The Mandi MP had on Monday posted a clip of her interview with Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar in which she suggested that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have erupted in India but for the country's strong leadership. She then alleged that bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws. She also alleged the involvement of China and the US in the "conspiracy", drawing flak from the opposition parties. 

 Acting swiftly, the BJP denounced her remarks expressing its disagreement with her views and made it clear that she is neither permitted nor authorised to comment on the party's policy matters. 

 "The Bharatiya Janata Party has directed Kangana Ranaut to not make any statement of this kind in future," the ruling party said in a statement as her controversial remarks threatened to inflame an issue it has tried hard to contain over the last few years. 

 "The BJP is committed to following the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' and social harmony," the statement added. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Adorable! Sabalenka's 'mini-me' steals the show at US Open
Adorable! Sabalenka's 'mini-me' steals the show at US Open

The girl, wearing a matching fuchsia Nike kit and sporting a temporary tiger tattoo on her left forearm, emphatically cheered Aryna Sabalenka on

'Miya' Muslims harass women teachers: Assam BJP MLA
'Miya' Muslims harass women teachers: Assam BJP MLA

The Assam Assembly on Thursday witnessed a noisy scene after Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rama Kanta Dewri alleged that women school teachers in Morigaon district are harassed by 'Bangladeshi Miya Muslims', leading to adjournment of the...

Ambani's AI offer: Up to 100 GB free cloud storage for Jio users
Ambani's AI offer: Up to 100 GB free cloud storage for Jio users

Stepping up the company's AI and cloud play, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced that Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage to securely store and access their photos, videos, documents,...

Pak invites Modi to SCO meeting in Islamabad
Pak invites Modi to SCO meeting in Islamabad

During a weekly press briefing, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that invitations have been sent to the heads of countries to participate in the meeting which will take place on October 15-16, the Dawn newspaper...

I didn't threaten doctors, support their movement: Mamata
I didn't threaten doctors, support their movement: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that she did not threaten junior doctors at state-run hospitals, who have been continuing cease-work for 21 days now to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances