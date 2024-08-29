RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Days after joining BJP, Delhi councillor returns to AAP
August 29, 2024  20:02
One of the five Delhi councillors who quit the Aam Aadmi Party earlier this week to join the Bharatiya Janata Party returned to the AAP fold on Thursday, saying it was a mistake and he wanted to rectify it. 

Ramchandra, councillor from ward number 28, is a former MLA from the Bawana assembly constituency. 

In an official statement, the councillor said that he realised he took a wrong decision and met with senior leaders of AAP, including former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Members of Parliament Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak. 

Ramchandra said that joining the BJP was a big mistake, but now he wants to return to his family and rectify the error. 

In a post in Hindi on X, Sisodia said, "I met Aam Aadmi Party colleague and former Bawana Vidhan Sabha MLA Ramchandra. Today, he has returned to his Aam Aadmi family." Ramchandra also alleged he was "misled" by some people. 

"I am taking an oath today that the way I was misled by some people, I will never come under their influence in the future," he said in the presence of Sisodia and other senior leaders of the party. -- PTI
