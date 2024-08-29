Danish court refuses to extradite accused in Purulia arms drop case





Media reported that although Denmark's prosecuting agency had authorised the extradition of Hiels Holck to India, a Danish court has turned it down despite diplomatic guarantees given by India.





Holck had confessed to dropping deadly weapons including missiles from an airplane in Purulia in West Bengal.





Further details soon.





India's extradition request of a Danish national accused of involvement in the Purulia arms drop case in 1995 has been rejected by a court in Copenhagen on Friday.