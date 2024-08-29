Danish court refuses to extradite accused in Purulia arms drop case

Danish court refuses to extradite accused in Purulia arms drop caseAugust 29, 2024 18:14
Representational image
India's extradition request of a Danish national accused of involvement in the Purulia arms drop case in 1995 has been rejected by a court in Copenhagen on Friday.
Media reported that although Denmark's prosecuting agency had authorised the extradition of Hiels Holck to India, a Danish court has turned it down despite diplomatic guarantees given by India.
Holck had confessed to dropping deadly weapons including missiles from an airplane in Purulia in West Bengal.
Further details soon.
What is the Purlia arms drop case, did you ask? Read this article from our archives to know more
