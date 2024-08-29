RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cyclone brews over Saurashtra-Kutch coast
August 29, 2024  22:22
File image
File image
In a rare meteorological phenomenon in the month of August, a cyclone is brewing over Saurashtra-Kutch region of Gujarat which is expected to emerge over the Arabian Sea on Friday and travel towards the Oman coast. 

A national bulletin issued by the India meteorological department said the deep depression over Saurashtra and Kutch is likely to move west-south-westwards and emerge over the northeast Arabian Sea off Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts and intensify into a cyclonic storm on Friday. 

It will be called Cyclone Asna, a name suggested by Pakistan, when it intensifies into a cyclonic storm. 

Only three cyclonic storms have developed over the Arabian Sea in August from 1891 to 2023. 

This will be the first cyclonic storm to develop over the Arabian Sea in August since 1976, the weather office said. 

The cyclone in 1976 developed over Odisha, moved west-northwestwards, emerged into Arabian Sea, made a looping track and weakened over northwest Arabian Sea near Oman coast, it said. 

"Development of cyclonic storms in the month of August over the Arabian Sea is a rare activity," an IMD meteorologist said. 

The 1944 cyclone also intensified after emerging into the Arabian Sea and weakened subsequently mid-sea. -- PTI
TOP STORIES

Manipur's Kuki-Zo groups demand separate UT with legislature
Manipur's Kuki-Zo groups demand separate UT with legislature

Representatives from Kuki-Zo communities said their demands have crossed the point where they wanted President's rule to be imposed in the state, and now they see a Union Territory with legislature on the lines of Puducherry carved out...

Back injury forces delay in Rashid's Test return
Back injury forces delay in Rashid's Test return

Rashid was out of action for four months after undergoing a back surgery following the ODI World Cup in India in October-November. He was part of the more recent T20 Word Cup in the USA and Caribbean where he captained Afghanistan to the...

INS Arighaat, 2nd made-in-India N-submarine, joins Navy
INS Arighaat, 2nd made-in-India N-submarine, joins Navy

India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine was commissioned into the Navy on Thursday in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who said this will further strengthen the country's nuclear triad and enhance nuclear...

Ambani's AI offer: Up to 100 GB free cloud storage for Jio users
Ambani's AI offer: Up to 100 GB free cloud storage for Jio users

Stepping up the company's AI and cloud play, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced that Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage to securely store and access their photos, videos, documents,...

"Cricket needs his great decision-making": Former Aus coach praises Jay Shah's appointment as ICC Chairman

Former Australian coach John Buchanan on Thursday congratulated Jay Shah on becoming the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman and expressed hope that the incumbent Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary will be...

