BJP compares this Indian CM to Korea's crazy Kim

On West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's speech, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "This can't be the language of a democratic person, of a Chief Minister. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un doesn't tolerate his Opposition. Similarly, Mamata Banerjee doesn't tolerate the words of her Opposition."





Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala on Thursday said that she is insulting protestors and doctors when she says demanding justice is like causing unrest. Poonawala further said that nobody is safe in West Bengal except criminals.





He further slammed the leaders of the INDIA alliance Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav for Mamata's statement of burning Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Northeast and Odisha and asked whether they would question Mamata in this regard or not.

Reacting to the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's "If you burn Bengal, Assam, North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi too shall burn!" remarks, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday compared Mamata Banerjee to North Korea' Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un and said Mamata can't tolerate her opposition similar to him.