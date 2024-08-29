Bandra Terminus to Goa train flagged off





Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the function through video link, while BJP's Pravin Darekar, Ashish Shelar, former MP Gopal Shetty and a few other party leaders were present during the flag-off function at Borivali station in Mumbai.





The new train will enhance the connectivity of the western suburbs of Mumbai with Maharashtra's Konkan region, and Goa, according to a Western Railway release issued on Wednesday.





The train will depart from Madgaon in Goa every Tuesday and Thursday at 7.40 am, and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 11.40 pm. It will depart from Bandra Terminus every Wednesday and Friday at 6.50 am and reach Madgaon at 10 pm.

