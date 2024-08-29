RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
342 special trains to be run for Ganesh festival, says railway minister
August 29, 2024  23:41
File image
File image
As many as 342 special trains will be operated for the next month's Ganesh festival, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

Lakhs of people travel to their native places in Konkan from Mumbai every year during the ten-day festival, slated to start from September 7.

There was a demand for 300  Konkan-bound Ganpati special trains, but the Indian Railways has decided to operate 342 special trains, the minister said, speaking through video link at the flagging off of the inaugural run of a bi-weekly train between Bandra Terminus in Mumbai and Madgaon in Goa.

Union commerce minister and local MP Piyush Goyal flagged off the train that provides direct connectivity between Mumbai's western suburbs and the coastal Konkan region.

The suburban train network in Mumbai will improve considerably with the completion of 12 ongoing infrastructure projects, Vaishnaw said on this occasion.

"The 16,240 crore investment in Mumbai's suburban system (through these projects) will be hugely beneficial for Mumbaikars, and it will be a big relief for all Mumbai citizens," he said.

These projects include CSMT-Kurla 5th and 6th line (Rs 891 crore), Mumbai Central-Borivali 6th line (Rs 919 crore), extension of Harbour Line from Goregaon to Borivali (Rs 826 crore), Borivali-Virar 5th and 6th line (Rs 2,184 crore), Virar-Dahanu 3rd and 4th line  (Rs 3,587 crore), Panvel-Karjat Suburban Corridor (Rs 2,782 crore), Airoli-Kalva Elevated Suburban Corridor (Rs 476 crore), Kalyan- Asangaon 4th line (Rs 1,759 crore), Kalyan-Badlapur 3rd and 4th line (Rs 1,510 crore), Kalyan-Kasara 3rd line (Rs 792 crore), Naigaon - Juhichandra Double Chord Line ( Rs176 crore) and Nilaje-Kopar Double Chord Line (Rs 338 crore). -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India, China discuss LAC at 31st WMCC meet, seek to ease differences
India, China discuss LAC at 31st WMCC meet, seek to ease differences

During the meeting, it was reiterated that "restoration of peace and tranquillity, and respect for the LAC are the essential basis for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations", it said.

Ambani unveils growth roadmap for Reliance
Ambani unveils growth roadmap for Reliance

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Thursday unveiled the next phase of growth at Reliance Industries Ltd, with retail and telecom worth over $100 billion each, doubling revenues and pre-tax profit in 3-4 years, new energy business becoming...

No HC relief for Tharoor in 'scorpion' remark against Modi
No HC relief for Tharoor in 'scorpion' remark against Modi

The high court said the defence, if any, needs to be considered by the trial court on the basis of evidence.

Manipur's Kuki-Zo groups demand separate UT with legislature
Manipur's Kuki-Zo groups demand separate UT with legislature

Representatives from Kuki-Zo communities said their demands have crossed the point where they wanted President's rule to be imposed in the state, and now they see a Union Territory with legislature on the lines of Puducherry carved out...

Back injury forces delay in Rashid's Test return
Back injury forces delay in Rashid's Test return

Rashid was out of action for four months after undergoing a back surgery following the ODI World Cup in India in October-November. He was part of the more recent T20 Word Cup in the USA and Caribbean where he captained Afghanistan to the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances