1 million broadband homes per month, promises Jio





While speaking at RIL's 47th AGM, Ambani said JioAirFiber clocked first million customers in six month.





"By leveraging our deep-tech capabilities and continuously optimising every process, we acquired the next 1 million air fibre customers in just 100 days. We are now challenging ourselves to add a million homes every 30 days. With this momentum, we are confident of reaching our target of 100 million home broadband customers at record speed," he said.





He said Jio is also targeting over 20 million small and medium businesses, 1.5 million schools and colleges, over 70,000 hospitals, and 1.2 million doctors to connect with broadband. PTI

Jio will aim to add a million broadband homes every month to achieve 100 million home broadband customers in a record time, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday.