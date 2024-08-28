RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Woman TV journalist's body recovered from lake in Dhaka
August 28, 2024  16:14
image
The body of a 32-year-old woman TV journalist in Bangladesh was recovered from a lake in Dhaka on Wednesday, according to media reports. The deceased was identified as Sarah Rahanuma, a newsroom editor at Gazi TV, a Bengali-language satellite and cable television channel owned by Gazi Group. 

 Her body was found floating in Hatirjheel Lake in Dhaka, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported. 

 Inspector Bachchu Mia, in charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, confirmed the recovery of her body. Pedestrians pulled the body from the lake and took it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where the doctor declared her dead around 2:00 am. 

 A man named Sagar, who brought Sarah to the hospital, said: "I saw the woman floating in Hatirjheel Lake. Later, she was brought to DMCH, where doctors declared her dead. Before her death, Sarah posted a status on her Facebook on Tuesday night tagging one Fahim Faysal. 

 "It was nice having a friend like you. God bless you always. Hope, you'll fulfil all your dreams soon. I know we had a lot of planning together. Sorry, can't fulfil our plans. May god bless you in every aspect of your life," she wrote. In an earlier post, she wrote: "It is better to die than to live a life akin to death."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

PDP chief Mehbooba will not contest J-K polls because...
PDP chief Mehbooba will not contest J-K polls because...

Mehbooba Mufti said she will not contest the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing out that she would not be able to fulfil her party's agenda in the union territory set up even if she were to become the chief minister.

Vadodara flood situation alarming, 5k relocated; Army joins rescue ops
Vadodara flood situation alarming, 5k relocated; Army joins rescue ops

Some areas were under 10 to 12 feet of water, said health minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel.

'No Rule More Unfair Than IPL's RTM'
'No Rule More Unfair Than IPL's RTM'

'If a franchise has released a player because they don't see him in their top four or five, then what gives them the right to jump in during an auction?'

India's largest media empire is all set to be born!
India's largest media empire is all set to be born!

Competition Commission of India on Wednesday said it has approved the merger of the media assets of Reliance Industries and Walt Disney Co to create the country's largest media empire. The deal, announced six months ago, has been...

HUL gets Rs 963 cr Income Tax demand notice
HUL gets Rs 963 cr Income Tax demand notice

Leading FMCG maker HUL said that it has received a demand notice of Rs 962.75 crore from the Income Tax Department and will go in for an appeal against the order. The notice relates to non-deduction of TDS on payment of Rs 3,045 crore...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances