Woman TV journalist's body recovered from lake in Dhaka

Her body was found floating in Hatirjheel Lake in Dhaka, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.





Inspector Bachchu Mia, in charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, confirmed the recovery of her body. Pedestrians pulled the body from the lake and took it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where the doctor declared her dead around 2:00 am.





A man named Sagar, who brought Sarah to the hospital, said: "I saw the woman floating in Hatirjheel Lake. Later, she was brought to DMCH, where doctors declared her dead. Before her death, Sarah posted a status on her Facebook on Tuesday night tagging one Fahim Faysal.





"It was nice having a friend like you. God bless you always. Hope, you'll fulfil all your dreams soon. I know we had a lot of planning together. Sorry, can't fulfil our plans. May god bless you in every aspect of your life," she wrote. In an earlier post, she wrote: "It is better to die than to live a life akin to death."

The body of a 32-year-old woman TV journalist in Bangladesh was recovered from a lake in Dhaka on Wednesday, according to media reports. The deceased was identified as Sarah Rahanuma, a newsroom editor at Gazi TV, a Bengali-language satellite and cable television channel owned by Gazi Group.