RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Will Modi apologise to Chhatrapati Shivaji?'
August 28, 2024  16:04
image
The Congress on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg and asked whether he will apologise to the Maratha empire founder for putting his own personal ambitions above the Maharaj's legacy. 

 The 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, unveiled by Prime Minister Modi on December 4 last year, collapsed on August 26 afternoon.

 In a post on X, Congress general secretary, in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal said those who stood against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's values of swarajya, farmers' welfare, utmost integrity and inclusion of the backwards and neglected can never be expected to respect his legacy and heritage.

 "In true Modi fashion, the priority was to hurriedly construct a statue on 3 months' notice, so that it is inaugurated by the PM just before elections. What's more, this shoddy work cost Rs. 236 crores! Will PM Modi apologise to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for putting his own personal ambitions above Maharaj's legacy?" Venugopal said on X. 

 "Will the PM come clean on the rampant corruption that we saw in the hasty inauguration spree that we saw prior to the 2024 elections?" he asked. Venugopal claimed that everything inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi and the BJP for election purposes is now crumbling. 

 "Here are just some examples of infrastructure that the BJP launched in haste, only for them to collapse soon after: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue at Sindhudurg Fort: Inauguration: December 2023, Collapse: August 2024; Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link: Inauguration: January 2024, cracks appear: June 2024; Mumbai Coastal Road: Inauguration: March 2024, Leakage: May 2024; Jabalpur Airport: Inauguration: March 2024, roof collapse: June 2024; Sudarshan Setu Bridge (Gujarat): Inauguration: February 2024, potholes appear: July 2024," he said. 

 The statue collapse incident has snowballed into a political controversy with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) targeting the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra and seeking Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's resignation. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'No Rule More Unfair Than IPL's RTM'
'No Rule More Unfair Than IPL's RTM'

'If a franchise has released a player because they don't see him in their top four or five, then what gives them the right to jump in during an auction?'

India's largest media empire is all set to be born!
India's largest media empire is all set to be born!

Competition Commission of India on Wednesday said it has approved the merger of the media assets of Reliance Industries and Walt Disney Co to create the country's largest media empire. The deal, announced six months ago, has been...

HUL gets Rs 963 cr Income Tax demand notice
HUL gets Rs 963 cr Income Tax demand notice

Leading FMCG maker HUL said that it has received a demand notice of Rs 962.75 crore from the Income Tax Department and will go in for an appeal against the order. The notice relates to non-deduction of TDS on payment of Rs 3,045 crore...

'Victim Might Be A Stranger But She Needs Our Support'
'Victim Might Be A Stranger But She Needs Our Support'

'Abuse, asking for sexual favours, and expecting women to compromise to gain a foothold or accelerate their careers exist in every field. Why is a woman alone expected to go through the grind?'

Joining BJP because...: Champai Soren explains switch
Joining BJP because...: Champai Soren explains switch

The senior JMM leader, who briefly held the chief minister's post after Hemant Soren's resignation, said only the saffron party seems serious over the issue of tribals, while others are indulging in vote bank politics.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances