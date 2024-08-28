RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
What descendent said on Shivaji statue collapse...
August 28, 2024  12:38
image
Former Member of Rajya Sabha, Sambhaji Chhatrapati on Wednesday said that he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the inauguration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, saying that it was not up to the mark.

Sambhaji told ANI that the protocols that should have been considered were not taken care off by the concerned authorities.

"This is a very sad incident. When it was inaugurated on December 4, the Prime Minister had also come. On December 12, I wrote a letter to him that the statue that was erected was not up to the mark. And today after 7-8 months this happened. The protocols that should have been considered were not taken," he said.

"I request the government that whatever protocols are there, they should be maintained and an answer should also be given as to why they were not followed. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj belongs to everyone but for your political benefit, you inaugurated the statue before the Lok Sabha elections. This is not right," he added.

Speaking on the incident, Prahar Janshakti Paksh leader, Bacchu Kadu said that people only talk and not connecting to the ideology of Shivaji Maharaj is the reason.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used to emphasise every minute detail. But now, some people only talk, they are not connected to ideology. This is the reason there is a problem," he said.

The 35-foot statue was inaugurated in December 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Navy Day.

Earlier, the local police filed an FIR against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil following the collapse under sections 109, 110, 125, 318, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray took on the BJP over the incident by linking it to Shivaji's pride.

In a statement, posted on X Thackeray said, "It is unimaginable that the statue of our deity, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj would also be a subject of the BJP's corruption."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rahul to cut short US trip in view of J-K, Haryana polls
Rahul to cut short US trip in view of J-K, Haryana polls

This will be Rahul Gandhi's first visit ever since he became leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha.

The E-Rickshaw Driver Who Won Big On KBC
The E-Rickshaw Driver Who Won Big On KBC

'Since I got married, I've seen him watch KBC all the time.' 'We never have songs or movies playing on our TV; it's always general knowledge and current affairs.'

How Different Raakhee, Kriti Look At Same Age!
How Different Raakhee, Kriti Look At Same Age!

Sukanya Verma compares yesteryear stars and the contemporary ones at about approximately the same age and the results are glaring.

As steel stocks falter, a silver lining for investors
As steel stocks falter, a silver lining for investors

Stocks of Indian steel companies are reeling from pricing pressure that is partly blamed on cheap imports. The stocks have declined up to 9 per cent on the NSE in one month, likely allowing investors an opportunity to use the correction...

Bengal bandh partially affects life, BJP says workers shot at
Bengal bandh partially affects life, BJP says workers shot at

Daily life was partially affected in West Bengal on Wednesday due to a 12-hour shutdown called by the Bharatiya Janata Party, protesting the police action against demonstrators during a march to the state secretariat.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances