Water view bungalows in Gujarat

Water view bungalows in GujaratAugust 28, 2024 14:46
Following incessant heavy rainfall in Jamnagar, the city is facing severe waterlogging in places. Several houses submerged in water; normal life affected.
TOP STORIES
Decide on exclusion of penalty for unnatural sex in BNS: HC to Centre
The court was hearing a PIL by Gantavya Gulati, a lawyer who was appearing in person, seeking to address the "exigent legal lacuna" resulting from the enactment of the BNS which has also led to the repeal of section 377 of the Indian...