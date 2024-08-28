Union Council discusses issues affecting women

Union Council discusses issues affecting womenAugust 28, 2024 23:25
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the entire Council of Ministers where issues affecting women and timely delivery of various policy measures figured prominently, sources said.
The five-hour meeting, held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi, also took stock of the progress made on the first 100 days agenda of the third term of the BJP-led NDA government.
Measures for the four castes -- women, poor, youth and farmers -- were stressed during the meeting that was also attended by secretaries of various government departments.
A key thrust of the meeting was on spreading awareness about new schemes and policy decisions made since the government assumed office in June, including the new infrastructure projects.
Initiatives taken by the government for the social sector also figured prominently in the meeting.
Officials from various departments also made presentations on the progress made by their respective ministries on the 100-day agenda. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Gujarat rain-related toll rises to 26, more than 17K evacuated
Rain-related incidents claimed nine more lives in Gujarat, taking the death toll to 16 in two days, while another 8,500 people were relocated and rescued from flood-affected areas with rains continuing to lash some parts of the state for...