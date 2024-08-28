Union Council discusses issues affecting women





The five-hour meeting, held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi, also took stock of the progress made on the first 100 days agenda of the third term of the BJP-led NDA government.





Measures for the four castes -- women, poor, youth and farmers -- were stressed during the meeting that was also attended by secretaries of various government departments.





A key thrust of the meeting was on spreading awareness about new schemes and policy decisions made since the government assumed office in June, including the new infrastructure projects.





Initiatives taken by the government for the social sector also figured prominently in the meeting.





Officials from various departments also made presentations on the progress made by their respective ministries on the 100-day agenda. -- PTI

