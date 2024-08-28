Task force on safety for doctors, nurses meets





-- Sanket Koul/Business Standard

The Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) met for the first time on Tuesday to formulate a protocol for the safety and security of healthcare professionals. At the meeting, it was decided that the NTF would hold wider consultations with all stakeholders and chief secretaries and directors general of police of all states."A meeting will be held with chief secretaries and DGPs of all states on August 28 through videoconferencing to discuss short-term measures regarding security of medical professionals. It will be co-chaired by Union home and health secretaries," an official source said.The 10-member NTF deliberated on some of the inputs and representations that it has received for improving the safety, security and working conditions of healthcare workers.The task force was constituted last week after the apex court took suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.