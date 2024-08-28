'Sorry!': Mamata expresses grief over doc murder





In a post on X, CM Mamata said that she is dedicating the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad to the victim of the incident.





"Today, on the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, I am dedicating it to our sister, whom we mourned the tragic loss of at RG Kar Hospital a few days ago. Expressing our heartfelt condolences and seeking immediate redress for that incident. Our hearts go out to all the women of all ages who have been victims of inhuman incidents. Sorry," she said in a post in Bengali.





The West Bengal Chief Minister, further emphasized that students and youth have a great social role.





"It is the task of student society to give the dream of a new day by keeping the society and culture awake and to inspire everyone around with the bright vows of a new day. My appeal to all of them today, be encouraged in this effort, and stay committed. My dear students, stay well, stay healthy, stay committed to a bright future," Mamata Banerjee said.





Meanwhile, the BJP has called 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' call in protest against police crackdown on peaceful protest during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' - march to the state secretariat on Tuesday.

